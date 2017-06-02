Petal police officer involved in shooting after traffic stop

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in Petal after an officer with Petal Police Department was involved in a shooting, WDAM reported via its Twitter feed.
The incident happened about 10 a.m., according to reports. One person was injured.
According to a tweet from Melissa Egan with WDAM, the suspect, who was injured, was taken to Forrest General. She also said the officer was not hurt.
The incident began with a traffic stop at Leeville Road and Highway 42, Egan tweeted.
MBI typically becomes the lead investigating agency when an officer is involved in a shooting.
SunHerald.com will update this story as more information becomes available.
#BREAKING #UPDATE 1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Petal https://t.co/ETQjK2a8hY pic.twitter.com/KrWN7tZJK7— wdam (@wdam) June 2, 2017
Authorities say an apparent altercation occurred during a traffic stop at Leeville Rd & Highway 42, shots were fired by the officers. pic.twitter.com/ezWTCvVDu4— Melissa Egan (@MelissaWDAM) June 2, 2017
Comments