June 02, 2017 10:47 AM

Petal police officer involved in shooting after traffic stop

Sun Herald

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in Petal after an officer with Petal Police Department was involved in a shooting, WDAM reported via its Twitter feed.

The incident happened about 10 a.m., according to reports. One person was injured.

According to a tweet from Melissa Egan with WDAM, the suspect, who was injured, was taken to Forrest General. She also said the officer was not hurt.

The incident began with a traffic stop at Leeville Road and Highway 42, Egan tweeted.

MBI typically becomes the lead investigating agency when an officer is involved in a shooting.

SunHerald.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

