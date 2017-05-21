Second crash in same day in Pearl River County takes woman’s life

Another crash in Pearl River County on Saturday has resulted in a second woman’s death.
Michelle Spiers, 43, of Carierre, died Sunday morning from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 late Saturday afternoon, said State Trooper Chase Elkins of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
State troopers were called to Interstate 59 near the 11-mile marker about 4:50 p.m. Saturday.
An initial investigation shows Spiers lost control of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and struck a tree on the left side of I-59, Elkins said.
Spiers was taken to Highland Community Hospital in Picayune.
The crash is under investigation.
In a separate crash, Cathleen A. White, 32, of Jackson died Saturday morning when the 1994 Freightliner she was driving ran off of Mississippi 53 in Pearl River County. The truck burst into flames and White died in the crash, Elkins said.
That crash occurred about 6:50 a.m.
Weather was a factor in both crashes, Elkins said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
