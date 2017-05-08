Gulfport man made this move to avoid a head-on collision Saturday night

The man who survived a near head-on collision that caused his SUV to flip several times on Mississippi 53 has been identified as Kenny Craig of Gulfport.
Craig, 52, was wearing a seat belt when he was southbound about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in a Lincoln Navigator near Fazzio’s Farm and Home Center and the Saucier-Lizana Road intersection, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
A northbound Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck the side of the Navigator, which began to roll over an undetermined number of times, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.
Craig reportedly tried to run off the road to avoid a head-on collision.
The Malibu was driven by Richard Bachtel, 66, of Gulfport, Elkins said.
Craig was taken by Life Flight to a Mobile, Alabama, trauma center. A medical evaluation showed Craig had no life-threatening injuries, Elkins said. He was released from the hospital Sunday.
Bachtel was not injured, Elkins said.
No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
