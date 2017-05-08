Traffic

May 08, 2017 11:52 AM

Gulfport man made this move to avoid a head-on collision Saturday night

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Harrison County

The man who survived a near head-on collision that caused his SUV to flip several times on Mississippi 53 has been identified as Kenny Craig of Gulfport.

Craig, 52, was wearing a seat belt when he was southbound about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in a Lincoln Navigator near Fazzio’s Farm and Home Center and the Saucier-Lizana Road intersection, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

A northbound Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck the side of the Navigator, which began to roll over an undetermined number of times, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.

Craig reportedly tried to run off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

The Malibu was driven by Richard Bachtel, 66, of Gulfport, Elkins said.

Craig was taken by Life Flight to a Mobile, Alabama, trauma center. A medical evaluation showed Craig had no life-threatening injuries, Elkins said. He was released from the hospital Sunday.

Bachtel was not injured, Elkins said.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation, he said.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 1:02

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.
Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi 2:43

Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi
Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport 0:51

Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos