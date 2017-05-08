Lane closures expected around Wilkes Bridge on 605/Lorraine Road in Gulfport

Motorists who travel Mississippi 605/Lorraine Road and the Wilkes Bridge in Gulfport can expect delays through Thursday.
Lane closures are planned during road and repairs to the bridge that spans the Bernard Bayou, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The work area extends from Reichold Road to Carl Legget Road.
An MDOT traffic alert shows Monday’s lane closure started at 8 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. An electronic sign on the southbound side Monday appeared to say the closure was starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.
The drawbridge also will be opened intermittently for 10- to 15-minute periods, the alert said.
Preparation for the project started at 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The MDOT alert estimates the project will be completed by 3 a.m. Thursday.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is using reserve officers to help man the area, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Check back at SunHerald.com for an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments