Driver who flipped vehicle said he was trying to avoid head-on crash

A driver who said he ran off the road to avoid a head-on crash was hospitalized after his vehicle overturned several times, a state trooper said.
The crash occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday on Mississippi 53 south of Fazzio’s Home and Farm Center and Saucier-Lizana Road, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The man was taken by helicopter to the University of South Alabama Medical Center, Elkins said, but his injuries were not as serious as first believed. The man was released from the hospital Sunday.
Elkins said the other driver was not injured.
MHP has not released the drivers’ names yet.
Elkins said the investigation continues and details will be released later.
