Woman injured in chain-reaction crash on I-10 in Hancock County

A Louisiana woman was taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash that tied up eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 in Hancock County on Friday afternoon.
Carole Dupre, 54, of Baton Rouge, was driving a 2016 Jeep that was overturned by a truck that hit it, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. near the 8-mile marker.
Initial investigation indicates an eastbound 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the road to avoid crashing into a 2017 Dodge Caravan minivan, Elkins said.
The Ford re-entered the highway in front of the Caravan, which rear-ended it. The Ford then crashed into the side of the Jeep, he said.
Elkins identified the driver of the Ford as Nathan Snider, 32, of Laurens, South Carolina.
Elizabeth Berner, also 32, of Covington, Louisiana, was driving the Caravan.
Dupre was taken to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile. The extent of her injuries was not immediately available.
Elkins said all the drivers were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
Eastbound lanes were cleared for travel in about an hour and 15 minutes.
The Hancock County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, Acadian Ambulance and Life Flight helicopters joined state troopers at the crash, he said.
