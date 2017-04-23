Five people escape serious injures when van overturns on I-10

Five people in a van escaped serious injuries when the vehicle overturned Sunday on Interstate 10 near Pass Christian.
The 10:30 a.m. rollover was initially reported to dispatchers, saying the crash had injured several people and one may have been trapped in the vehicle. That was not the situation when first responders arrived, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The crash occurred in westbound lanes just before Exit 20, which leads to DeLisle and Pass Christian.
The van was westbound when it left the road and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to flip, he said, Elkins said.
One person reported minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“The outcome was better than expected,” Elkins said.
Traffic around the area was delayed a couple of hours.
