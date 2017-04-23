Motorcyclist’s leg was severed in Ocean Springs crash, police say

A motorcyclist’s leg was severed early Sunday when he tried to pass a pickup truck and rear-ended the truck’s right side, police Capt. William Jackson said.
The 30-year-old man, from Houma, La., was seriously injured in the 5:45 a.m. crash on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, Jackson said.
The collision occurred in front of Grace Independent Baptist Church, in the 3700 block of Bienville.
A Ford F150 was westbound in the right lane when a motorcyclist driving a Harley Davidson tried to pass the truck on its right side, Jackson said.
The motorcyclist was ejected, flung more than 200 feet and landed on the side of the highway, he said.
The man was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and was later taken by a medical helicopter to the University of South Alabama Medical Center. He was in an intensive-care unit later Sunday morning, Jackson said.
The Ocean Springs Police Department’s criminal investigation division is reviewing the crash, he said.
