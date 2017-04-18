Traffic

April 18, 2017 8:15 AM

Eastbound and westbound traffic stalled on I-10 near Long Beach

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a two-vehicle wereck near the County Farm Road Exit on Interstate 10 near Long Beach has shutdown both lanes of traffic. He said injuries were reported. Expect delays if you are traveling on I-10 near Long Beach.

The Sun Hearld will update this story as information becomes available.

