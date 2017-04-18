Eastbound and westbound traffic stalled on I-10 near Long Beach

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a two-vehicle wereck near the County Farm Road Exit on Interstate 10 near Long Beach has shutdown both lanes of traffic. He said injuries were reported. Expect delays if you are traveling on I-10 near Long Beach.
The Sun Hearld will update this story as information becomes available.
Crash: I-10 EB before Long Beach / County Farm Rd EX 28; All Lns. Blocked; Expect Delays; https://t.co/uWO5Zyj9bR #MShwys— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) April 18, 2017
Comments