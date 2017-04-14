A woman died and a 5-year-old was airlifted after Picayune wreck

A woman died and two others were injured, including a young child, in a two-vehicle wreck Friday east of Picayune.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman TFC Chase Elkins said troopers responded to the crash about 5:20 p.m. on Mississippi 43 near Salem Road.
A blue 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Picayune boy was northbound on Highway 43 when it crashed into the driver’s side of a green 2002 Toyota Camry that was turning from Salem Road, Elkins said.
The driver of the Silverado was not injured, but his 18-year-old male passenger, also of Picayune, suffered minor injuries and went to Slidell Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
The driver of the Camry, a 56-year-old Picayune woman, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash. Her passenger, a 5-year-old boy, suffered injuries and was taken by rescue helicopter to Forest General Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
