Heading east on Highway 90? Police say have a backup plan

With near-perfect weather conditions, thousands of people are making their way to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the annual Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, one of the largest tourism events on the Gulf Coast.
And with additional people and activities comes additional traffic.
Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said traffic is backed up on US Highway 90 from Debuys Road for about “another two miles.” He said DeBuys is closed at the intersection of Highway 90.
“Traffic moving east on 90 is pretty clogged up, but the westbound lanes are wide open,” Bromen said at about 3:30 p.m. “We have an outpost set up at Debuys to encourage people to slow down.”
Traffic information
- East- and westbound traffic on U.S. 90 at Cowan Road will be diverted north onto Cowan Road, then north to I-10 and east toward Biloxi.
- All traffic southbound on Cowan Road from I-10 or entering Cowan Road from the west will be sent south to Pass Road and allowed to go west on Pass Road or continue south on Cowan Road to U.S. 90, then west.
- All traffic entering Cowan Road from the east will be sent north to I-10, then east toward Biloxi.
- Traffic on the service drive from DeBuys Road to U.S. 90 westbound will remain open to all residents south of the tracks.
- Debuys Road will be closed from U.S. 90 north to CT Switzer Road to all traffic, except residents of the area north of the service drive.
