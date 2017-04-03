Traffic stalls on I-10 west of Long Beach due to crash

Westbound travelers on Interstate 10 can expect delays until at least 11:30 a.m. Monday just past Exit 28, the exit to Long Beach and County Farm Road.
The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
A white Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a silver Toyota Sienna, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
Minor injuries were reported from people in both vehicles, he said.
Traffic cameras show it happened in an area where a third lane ends, with only two lanes of travel.
MDOT reports that traffic is being allowed to pass on the right shoulder.
Efforts were under way to re-open one lane to help traffic move around the area more quickly, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
