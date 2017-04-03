Coroner identifies man struck and killed on I-10 early Sunday

The county coroner’s office has identified the man struck and killed on the left lane of Interstate 10 early Sunday.
He was Kelvin Antonio Smith, 38, of Gulfport, Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said Monday.
Smith had been involved in a crash about 2 a.m. and was walking on the side of I-10 between exits to Mississippi 57 and Mississippi 609, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
He was struck about 3 a.m. by a 1999 Lexus G300.
State troopers learned Smith had been westbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. He lost control of the SUP and crashed into a 2005 Nissan Altima parked on the roadside, Elkins said. No one was in the Nissan, he said.
A witness tried to stop Smith but he walked off before state troopers arrived, Elkins said.
Why he declined to get help wasn’t immediately clear.
Sun Herald staff writer Anita Lee contributed to this report.
