April 2, 2017 2:18 PM

Train hits vehicle on Long Beach railroad tracks

By Anita Lee

Long Beach

A CSX railroad train struck a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Long Beach, the Police Department confirmed.

A police official said details of the accident were not available.

The collision occurred at South Island View Avenue and West Railroad Street. This story will be updated at sunherald.com when more details are available.

