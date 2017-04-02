Train hits vehicle on Long Beach railroad tracks

A CSX railroad train struck a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Long Beach, the Police Department confirmed.
A police official said details of the accident were not available.
The collision occurred at South Island View Avenue and West Railroad Street. This story will be updated at sunherald.com when more details are available.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/W+Railroad+St+%26+S+Island+View+Ave,+Long+Beach,+MS+39560/@30.3456716,-89.1691853,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x889c3cabe9e66bcd:0x5a7484902e93d646!8m2!3d30.345667!4d-89.1669966?hl=en
