Young girl thrown from car falls 19 feet off a bridge, cops say

A child, who went over a bridge when she was thrown from a car that crashed, was in stable condition after surgery, an accident-reconstruction officer said Thursday.
The girl, believed to be 10 years old, suffered a fractured skull in a one-car crash at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday on Mississippi 605 south of Three Rivers Road.
Her mother’s boyfriend was driving and her mother was with them when their southbound vehicle left the road, came back across the highway and hit a guardrail on the bridge, Sgt. Darrell Montiforte said.
The girl was found on the ground under the bridge, which has a 19-foot drop, he said. She is in an intensive care unit at the USA Medical Center in Mobile.
Her mother and the boyfriend had been taken to Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport and were transferred to USA on Wednesday, he said.
Montiforte said he and another traffic officer went to USA on Thursday to check on their conditions and question them about the crash.
“The man and woman were no longer at the hospital,” he said. “We’re still looking for them.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments