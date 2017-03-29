Officials hope new class of state troopers can reduce response time

Mississippi lawmakers have approved funds for a new class of state troopers to be trained, a move aimed at reducing a manpower shortage and increase response time to crashes.
The request is waiting on a signature from Gov. Phil Bryant, who addressed law enforcement issues in his first “state of the state address,” Capt. Johnny Poulos, public affairs director for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said Wednesday.
MHP is allocated 650 state trooper positions but there’s only 475 positions filled, Poulos said. About 150 of those troopers are due to retire soon.
Those numbers mean 73 percent of job positions are filled and 23 percent of the state’s troopers are prospective retirees expected to leave vacancies.
The school would be the state’s first since 2015. The school before that was in 2011.
The Legislature authorized the new school while approving MHP’s budget, Poulos said.
“This is definitely going to improve public safety, and response time to crashes will be quicker,” Poulos said.
Details on the school’s start date and the application process should be released in a few days, he said.
“We very much appreciate the help,” Poulos said. “The number of fatal crashes are on the rise, like the fatalities you’ve been seeing on the Coast, and the number of crashes are way up and injuries are way up. We always say visibility in itself is a deterrent.”
Legislative approval allows MHP to graduate up to 60 state troopers from one school.
Graduating 60 state troopers could cost up to $7.3 million, he said. The total cost depends on how many graduate.
“That’s the sticker shock that people will see, but you’ve got to take into account that amount includes the costs of their training, their patrol cars and equipment, everything they need. Every penny is accounted for,” Poulos said.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshal Fisher, MHP Director Col. Chris Gillard and Deputy Director Chris Gillard have worked hard to make this happen and gained support from the House and Senate, Poulos said.
“Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn have been very appreciative,” he said.
