March 29, 2017 6:22 AM

One dead after early Wednesday morning head-on collision with 18-wheeler

By Jeff Clark

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a Gulfport woman is dead after her car crashed into an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

Elkins said the woman was driving a blue 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe on Intertstate 10 in Jackson County near mile marker 59 when she hit an 18-wheeler around 12 a.m.

He said the driver of the Santa Fe was traveling the wrong way on I-10, causing her to hit the truck head-on. She was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the International truck and a passenger had minor injuries. The name of the deceased has not been released.

“The truck caught on fire shortly after impact,” Elkins said.

He said clean-up crews are still removing debris from the wreck and drivers traveling east on 1-10 should expect some delays in Jackson County.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.

