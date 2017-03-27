Westbound lanes of I-10 blocked after wreck near Moss Point

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are blocked near mile-marker 68 while officials clear the scene of a crash, according to an alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOT sent out an alert about the crash at 8:26 p.m. Drivers should expect delays up to one hour.
People traveling westbound on I-10 in Jackson County should try to get off the interstate at an earlier exit to avoid traffic.
Details about the wreck are unknown. Moss Point police could not be immediately reached for comment.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
