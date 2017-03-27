Deputy shot, suspect dead after multi-county car chase

A multi-county car chase ended with a Lowndes County deputy shot and the suspect dead, according to the Columbus Dispatch website.
According to reports, two suspects began eluding law enforcement in Webster County, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain.
The chase ended in a wreck on Highway 72 in Lowndes County near the Alabama line about 11 a.m.
One of the suspects shot a Lowndes County deputy in the leg, Strain said. The deputy was being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. The wound is non-life-threatening. Strain declined to identify the deputy.
According to the Dispatch, Lownes County coroner Greg Merchant confirmed one of the suspects died at the scene, but would not release any other details.
No other information was available and the second suspect also has not been identified.
