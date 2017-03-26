Driver sought in crash that killed 3 youths, injured 3 others

A driver fled the scene of a crash that led to the deaths of two children and a teenager, a state trooper said.
Three other passengers were injured in the one-car crash in George County on Saturday, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said. The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m.
Elkins said the driver, identified as a male from Lucedale, lost control of a green 2003 Kia Optima on Mississippi 198, east of Depot Road, and struck a sign.
His six passengers, also from Lucedale, were unrestrained, Elkins said.
A 16-year-old male, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene, he said.
The deceased children were girls ages 6 and 9.
The 6-year-old, who was on the floor board in the back seat, was taken by ambulance to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama, Elkins said.
The 9-year-old was in the back seat and was taken to George County Hospital.
Their names have not yet been released.
A 39-year-old woman who was in a back seat, was taken to USA, and was listed in critical condition.
Also in the back seat were a 7-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man. They were treated at George County Hospital and released.
Initial investigation shows the Kia was eastbound when it went off the left side of the highway and collided with a sign on the north side of the highway.
The driver got out and ran into woods, Elkins said.
The investigation continues, as does the search for the driver, he said.
SunHerald.com will update this report as more details become available.
