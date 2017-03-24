4-car wreck on Wilkes Bridge delays traffic

Drivers who cross the Wilkes Bridge on Lorraine Road to get home from work may want to take a different route.
Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said officers are working a crash involving four cars on the bridge.
Nobody was injured in the crash, but the cars suffered damage, and officials are working to clear the wreckage, Bromen said.
Northbound and southbound traffic on the bridge is down to one lane, Bromen said.
Drivers should expect delays in the area for at least one hour.
