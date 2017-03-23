Motorcycle crash blocks lane of traffic on I-10 near Ocean Springs

One lane of Interstate 10 westbound is blocked near Ocean Springs as emergency crews work to clean up the scene of a motorcycle crash.
The driver of the motorcycle was traveling westbound in the left lane on I-10 Thursday when the person lost control of the vehicle and flipped into standing water on the side of the roadway, authorities said.
The accident occurred just before Exit 50. Traffic will likely be backed up for about an hour.
Emergency personnel rescued the man from the water.
A fire truck is blocking one lane of traffic as officials investigate the incident.
Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near Exit 57 should expect traffic delays.
Natasha Helton: 228-896-2192, @maggiemayham
