March 23, 2017 9:47 AM

Coast Guard searching for vehicle in Lake Pontchartrain

By Regina Zilbermints

The Coast Guard is responding to a possible vehicle in Lake Pontchartrain after a multiple-vehicle crash on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge, officials said.

Coast Guard crews responded to the area after police discovered a damaged guardrail around 3:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Coast Guard.

The crash occurred at mile marker 3 in the southbound lanes.

A boat and helicopter crew are participating in the search.

Anyone with information about the person in the water can contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.

