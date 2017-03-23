Coast Guard searching for vehicle in Lake Pontchartrain

The Coast Guard is responding to a possible vehicle in Lake Pontchartrain after a multiple-vehicle crash on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge, officials said.
Coast Guard crews responded to the area after police discovered a damaged guardrail around 3:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Coast Guard.
The crash occurred at mile marker 3 in the southbound lanes.
A boat and helicopter crew are participating in the search.
Anyone with information about the person in the water can contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
