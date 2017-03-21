That first roundabout works so well, Gulfport considering a second

The city is considering its second roundabout.
It would be at Airport Road and Washington Avenue. It would have three entry and exit points. The city already has a roundabout at Airport and Three Rivers Road.
“As far as I know, it’s working out great,” said Kris Riemann, the city’s director of engineering.
Gulfport will host a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Marriott Residence Inn to see what residents think about another roundabout.
Airport Road is four lanes from U.S. 49 to the airport, but it narrows to two lanes on the approach to Washington Avenue. Riemann said plans also call for widening the rest of Airport to four lanes.
After the public hearing, city contractor Brown, Mitchell and Alexander Engineering will work on a route and design. Construction would not begin before 2019. Riemann said project costs are estimated at $1 million to $2 million.
Riemann said Airport Road might have to be shifted at its intersection with Washington to avoid Bayou Vista Golf Course. He said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is the only property owner the city will need to deal with for land acquisition, so the process shouldn’t be too time consuming.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Roundabout hearing
What: Public hearing about a roundabout proposed at the intersection of Airport Road and Washington Avenue
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Marriott Residence Inn, 14100 Airport Road, Gulfport
