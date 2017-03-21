Traffic

March 21, 2017 11:15 AM

Harrison County girl hit by vehicle after missing bus

By Justin Vicory

Harrison County

A vehicle hit a girl early Tuesday morning after she attempted crossing a busy intersection to catch a school bus, officials said.

Gulfport Police Department Sgt. Josh Bromen said an 11-year-old girl missed her bus near the intersection of Dedeaux Road and Jackson Street about 6:41 a.m.

The girl tried to catch up with the bus and didn’t look both ways when she crossed the busy two-lane street, Bromen said.

The mirror of a Chevrolet Avalanche clipped the girl as she ran into the street.

Bromen said when police arrived the girl was alert and conscious. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he said.

Police did not file charges against the driver of the vehicle.

