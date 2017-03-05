Jackson County fire could still cause headaches on I-10, 90

A woods fire is under control after engulfing more than 500 acres and shutting down major east-west roads in Jackson County for several hours Sunday afternoon, county Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge said Sunday night.
Units from 13 law enforcement and fire agencies, including three from Alabama, helped battle the blaze near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
“Fortunately, there are not a lot of homes in the area, although there are several,” Etheridge said. “No homes were damaged that I know of.”
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Jackson County and both lanes of traffic on U.S. 90 in Moss Point were closed Sunday afternoon as smoke covered the highways. For a brief time, I-10 also was closed in both directions.
Etheridge said motorists who plan to drive Interstate 10 and U.S. 90 on Sunday night should use caution because, as the fire smolders, visibility could worsen.
“The fire is contained,” he said. “It's probably going to smolder for the next several days until we get some rain in here.”
Etheridge said agencies working the fire were volunteer fire departments from Forts Lake/Franklin Creek; Escatawpa; Northeast, Central and Northwest Jackson County; Grand Bay and Seven Hills, Ala.; the Moss Point Fire Department; Jackson County Fire Service; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Mississippi and Alabama forestry departments, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Staff Writer Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.
