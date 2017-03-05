Coroner identifies woman killed in traffic accident

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the woman who died in a traffic accident Saturday afternoon as Teresa Speir, 71, of Gulfport.
Hargrove said Speir died of blunt-force trauma.
Two others were injured in the accident, 17-year-old driver of a pickup truck whose injuries were minor, and a 7-year-old boy who was taken by helicopter to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
The teenager was trying to cross Mississippi 67 from Bethel Road when his pickup crashed into a northbound 2013 Lexus driven by Speir, who died at the scene, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
The child’s condition was not known Sunday.
