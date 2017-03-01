Gulfport officer, motorist injured in collision

A Gulfport police officer and a motorist were injured in a crash Wednesday on U.S. 49.
A Mazda was northbound in a middle lane of the highway about 9:40 a.m. when it collided with a police vehicle traveling eastbound on Polk Street with its lights and sirens on, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
“There is conflicting reports as to the color of lights at the intersection,” he said. “We will look at what the dash cam shows before we release further information. We received conflicting information at the scene.”
The officer and a passenger in the Mazda appeared to have minor injuries, he said. Both were taken to area hospitals.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments