Biloxi man killed in accident on Pass Road

A Biloxi man was killed Tuesday night in a single-car accident on Pass Road.
Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said Isaac DeFrance, 21, died from injuries sustained in an crash in the 2100 block of Pass Road in Biloxi.
Switzer said DeFrance was traveling westbound when he struck a pole.
“The accident is under investigation by the Biloxi Police Department, but it looks as if speed played a role in the accident,” Switzer said. “DeFrance was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.”
He said the accident happened around 10 p.m. DeFrance was transported by ambulance to Merit Health Biloxi where he died around 1:40 a.m.
