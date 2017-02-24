Lucedale man dies in George County crash

A Lucedale motorcyclist died early Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Mississippi 26, just east of Mississippi 63 in George County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Jeffery A. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he suffered after he was thrown off of his 2011 Harkey Davidson motorcycle, authorities said.
Scott was eastbound on on Mississippi 26 about 5 a.m. when a 1999 Mercury Mystique driven by Jimmy S. Cuevas Jr., 45, of Wiggins, crossed the center line and struck Scott.
Cuevas suffered minor injuries and was taken to George County Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released.
The accident remains under investigation.
The fatality is the second in 24 hours. One person died and another was injured in a crash Thursday in Stone County.
