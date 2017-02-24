Name released of man who died in crash on U.S. 49 in Stone County

The man who died after a crash on U.S. 49 in Stone County on Thursday has been identified as Alejandro Pena, 38, of Long Beach.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins released Pena’s name Friday and gave details of the crash, which he said injured two passengers in Pena’s car.
Pena was northbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic about noon when the car crashed into the back of a truck being used on a highway construction project, he said. The truck was being used to display a flashing arrow to direct motorists into another lane.
The driver of the truck, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, was operated by James McCool, 32, of Moss Point, in a construction project of J.L. McCool Contractors, Elkins said.
McCool was not injured.
Pena was being taken by helicopter to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg when he died of his injuries, Elkins said.
Pena’s passengers also were taken to Forrest General for injuries that appeared to be minor.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down during emergency response and debris removal.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
