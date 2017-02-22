Firefighters remove injured driver from overturned vehicle on U.S. 90

Gulfport firefighters removed an injured driver from an overturned vehicle Tuesday morning after a one-vehicle crash on U.S 90 near Roberts Avenue, Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said.
Emergency response to the 8:20 a.m. crash caused slight delays to morning traffic.
Firefighters used tools to take off the back window of the vehicle to get the driver out, he said.
The driver, an adult male, was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport by American Medical Response ambulance service.
The vehicle had extensive damage, Beyerstedt said.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, nor was the extent of the driver’s injuries.
The Gulfport Police Department is investigating the crash.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
