Westbound lane of I-10 near Bay exit closed due to crash

Some westbound traffic on Interstate 10 near Bay St. Louis is expected to be slow due to two different crashes until about 6:15 p.m.
The affected area is at Mississippi 43 and Mississippi 603 and Bay St. Louis Exit 13, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
One westbound lane is closed, an MDOT alert said.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said one person was extricated from a vehicle in a crash at Exit 13. He said details were not immediately available on that crash or one over the Jourdan River.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments