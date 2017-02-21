Now is a good time to avoid Popp's Ferry Road in Biloxi

The Popp’s Ferry Road bridge is closed because of a three-vehicle accident, Police Department Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said Tuesday at noon.
“Both sides are closed right now,” Rhodes said. He advised that motorists should detour by way of Interstate 110 or Cowan-Lorraine Road. Traffic is backed up on both sides of the Popp’s Ferry bridge, he said.
“In Biloxi, we have two roads that cross Back Bay,” Rhodes said. “When one of them closes, it causes traffic issues.”
Rhodes said officers are waiting on tow trucks to remove two vehicles blocking the road. He said he does not have a report on any injuries at this time.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
