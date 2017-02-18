Traffic

February 18, 2017 1:31 PM

Vehicle drives through MDOT weigh station near MS-LA state line

Law enforcement officials are on the way to mile marker 1 on Interstate 10 after a westbound driver lost control and crashed through Mississippi Department of Transportation weigh station, Mississippi Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

MDOT said westbound drivers should expect delays until about 2:30 p.m.

