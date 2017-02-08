Traffic

February 8, 2017 11:20 AM

St. Martin man dies in late night car wreck

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Jackson County

A St. Martin man died Tuesday night after his car ran into a ditch, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Derrick Van Rainey, 55, may have had a medical issue before the crash, though fog was heavy at the time, he said.

Rainey was found unresponsive about 11:30 p.m. in a ditch on Walker Road off Rose Farm Road.

Traffic investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash, Ezell said in a news release.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details become available.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

