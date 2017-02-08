St. Martin man dies in late night car wreck

A St. Martin man died Tuesday night after his car ran into a ditch, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Derrick Van Rainey, 55, may have had a medical issue before the crash, though fog was heavy at the time, he said.
Rainey was found unresponsive about 11:30 p.m. in a ditch on Walker Road off Rose Farm Road.
Traffic investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash, Ezell said in a news release.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details become available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments