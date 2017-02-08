Fog contributing to multiple wrecks along US 90

A thick layer of fog that has wrapped around the Coast may be to blame several morning traffic accidents.
Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said he thinks six cars may have been involved in a crash on US 90 at Henderson Avenue on Wednesday morning.
“We had a report of two cars but we found six with damage,” Hendricks s aid.
Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen confirmed a wreck on the westbound lane of US 90 in Gulfport near Jones Park. Bromen said the wreck has been cleared and traffic is moving.
A wreck also was reported in Long Beach at US 90 and Jeff Davis Avenue.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments