January 10, 2017 10:44 AM

Update: Road open again after two-vehicle crash in Harrison County

By Robin Fitzgerald

Harrison County

A southbound lane of Mississippi 53 is open again after being blocked temporarily due to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred near Belly Up Barbeque, formerly known as The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint, about a mile west of U.S. 49.

The alert went out about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The wreckage was cleared and the southbound lane was reopened at about 11:18 a.m.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

