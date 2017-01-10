Update: Road open again after two-vehicle crash in Harrison County

A southbound lane of Mississippi 53 is open again after being blocked temporarily due to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred near Belly Up Barbeque, formerly known as The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint, about a mile west of U.S. 49.
The alert went out about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The wreckage was cleared and the southbound lane was reopened at about 11:18 a.m.
Details on the crash were not immediately available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
