January 6, 2017 12:50 PM

Weather a factor in one-vehicle wreck on I-10

By Jeff Clark

Slippery road conditions have contributed to the first Friday accident on Interstate 10.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a vehicle hit a wet spot and hydroplaned Friday around 12:15 p.m.

Elkins said the accidence happened on eastbound I-10 near the Long Beach exit.

“The car hydroplaned, causing it to hit the guard rail,” Elkins said. “It happened near where the interstate goes from three lanes to two lanes in the eastbound lanes.”

No one was injured, Elkins said, although the accident has caused traffic delays in the area.

“Only one lane of traffic is currently open,” he said.

