Deputy in good condition after hydroplaning in patrol car

A Harrison County deputy received a gash in his head when his patrol car hydroplaned on Interstate 10 at Canal Road on Monday.
The deputy was wearing his seat belt but was partially ejected in the crash, said Sheriff Troy Peterson, who did not identify the deputy.
“The guard rail ripped off his car door,” he said.
“He had a big gash on his head and received stitches at a hospital, but he’s fine.”
The region had heavy rain for three days.
“There was water over the road,” Peterson said, noting that three other crashes were reported in the same area.
Those crashes also were the result of hydroplaning but they did not result in injuries, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
