Mail spilled on I-10 after 18-wheeler wrecks in Hancock County

Rescue workers are attempting to clear mail — lots and lots of letters and packages — from Interstate 10 in Hancock County near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said an 18-wheeler carrying mail crashed into a car parked on or near I-10 sometime around 2 a.m. The accident occurred near mile marker 3 in the westbound lane. The trailer of the truck was opened during the crash, spilling parcels of mail onto the interstate.
Elkins said traffic is moving slowly in the eastbound lane on I-10 in Hancock County and drivers are urged to use caution.
No injuries were reported.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments