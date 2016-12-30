You should be safe, not sorry, when driving on New Year’s weekend

State troopers will set up safety checkpoints and beef up their ranks over the New Year’s weekend.
The traffic enforcement period starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and ends at midnight Sunday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 79 crashes that injured 19 people in the New Year’s weekend last year but no lives were lost on state or federal highways, MHP Capt. Johnny Poulos said.
Troop K, based in Biloxi, and troopers statewide will be looking for impaired or reckless drivers.
Those who plan to drink alcohol should designate a sober driver in advance, Poulos said.
Several police departments on the Mississippi Coast are working overtime through grant money in the nationwide “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments