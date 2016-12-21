State troopers will be out in full force this weekend

State troopers will spend Friday blanketing U.S. 49 from Gulfport to Jackson before starting a statewide Christmas traffic-safety campaign for the weekend.
The beefed-up patrols start at 8 a.m. Friday and run through 6 p.m.
Holiday patrols statewide run from 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Monday, said Capt. Johnny Poulos, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman.
State troopers also will hold safety checkpoints to enforce child restraint and seat-belt laws and to check for impaired drivers.
Five people were killed on state and federal highways during MHP’s Christmas safety campaign last year, when state troopers investigated 250 crashes, Poulos said.
