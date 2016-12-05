Traffic

December 5, 2016 2:10 PM

Crash blocks eastbound lanes of I-10 near Long Beach

By Robin Fitzgerald

Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Harrison County have been blocked in emergency response to a collision as rain continues to pummel the Mississippi Coast.

The two left eastbound lanes at Exit 28 to Long Beach/County Farm Road are expected to be blocked until until about 2:45 p.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic, MDOT said.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

Police dispatchers are calling for first-responders and two trucks at numerous areas in Harrison County as vehicles run into ditches or collide. In one place, a power pole has snapped.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

