Crash blocks eastbound lanes of I-10 near Long Beach

Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Harrison County have been blocked in emergency response to a collision as rain continues to pummel the Mississippi Coast.
The two left eastbound lanes at Exit 28 to Long Beach/County Farm Road are expected to be blocked until until about 2:45 p.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic, MDOT said.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
Police dispatchers are calling for first-responders and two trucks at numerous areas in Harrison County as vehicles run into ditches or collide. In one place, a power pole has snapped.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
