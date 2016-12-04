Traffic

December 4, 2016 10:32 AM

Driver loses control of SUV on Interstate 110

By Justin Mitchell

D’Iberville

Police diverted traffic to right lane of Interstate 110 southbound Sunday morning after a driver lost control of a SUV and appeared to hit a guardrail.

Remnants of the vehicle were scattered across the roadway as drivers maneuvered their vehicles around the silver SUV with direction from Biloxi police and D’Iberville police.

The driver of the vehicle remained in the SUV and was making a phone call after the accident, which occurred just before 9:45 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

There was a small delay in traffic as officials waited to have the vehicle towed from the roadway.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J

