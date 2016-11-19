Moss Point college student killed in Friday wreck

A Moss Point woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Jackson County has been identified.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said 21-year-old Yajaira “Yaya” Pittman died Friday after the car she was driving crashed into a bridge on Mississippi 57.
The accident happened about 4:40 p.m.
“Ms. Pittman died at the scene of the accident,” Moody said.
According to Pittman’s Facebook profile, she was a graduate of Moss Point High School and was attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins said Pittman was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
