Crash delays traffic on I-10 near Cedar Lake exit

Drivers traveling on Interstate 10 near the Cedar Lake Road exit should expect delays as officials work to clear a vehicle accident.
The accident has impacted traffic in the eastbound lanes, and drivers should prepare for delays for up to 55 minutes , according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Traffic is backed up to at least the Woolmarket exit that is three miles west of Cedar Lake Road.
A driver stuck in traffic is moving very slowly — she has moved about two miles in 30 minutes.
It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved in the accident or if anyone sustained injuries in the crash.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
