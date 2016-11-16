Traffic

November 16, 2016 7:12 PM

Crash delays traffic on I-10 near Cedar Lake exit

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Drivers traveling on Interstate 10 near the Cedar Lake Road exit should expect delays as officials work to clear a vehicle accident.

The accident has impacted traffic in the eastbound lanes, and drivers should prepare for delays for up to 55 minutes , according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up to at least the Woolmarket exit that is three miles west of Cedar Lake Road.

A driver stuck in traffic is moving very slowly — she has moved about two miles in 30 minutes.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved in the accident or if anyone sustained injuries in the crash.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos