Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport

A crew works to remove debris at the Old Fort Bayou Road overpass after an accident involving an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 on Tuesday, December 9, 2015. The vehicle caught fire after leaving the road around 1 p.m. and colliding with the Old Fort Bayou Road overpass.
Authorities attempt to remove an 18-wheeler from the Middle River near the Louisiana-Mississippi border Tuesday night. The truck was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 10.
Biloxi resident Martha Broussard describes how a dog that was staying at her home attacked brothers Bentley Fontan, 5, and Jaxon Ronsonet, 15, on November 10, 2016. Ronsonet's injuries were so serious that he had to be lifted to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He is in intensive care and at risk of losing his leg.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States’ military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.