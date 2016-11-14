Ocean Springs man ejected from his Camaro in single-car wreck

An Ocean Springs man was seriously injured in a single-car accident Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Scott Crossno, 37, was driving a Chevy Camaro northbound on Belle Fontaine Road about 6 p.m. Sunday when he left the road just south of Mary Mahoney Drive.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Crossno’s Camaro overturned and came to rest upside down in the northbound lane of Belle Fontaine Road. Crossno was ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and was expected to undergo surgery for his injuries.
The accident is under investigation, Ezell said.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments