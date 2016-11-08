Moss Point woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

A Moss Point woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Tuesday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said Katie Vaughn, 25, was traveling in the northbound lane of Highway 613 near Fire House Road when her 2014 Chevrolet Sport was hit by a 1995 GMC 3500 driven by Samuel Martin, 70, also of Moss Point.
Elkins said Martin was in the southbound lane of when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Vaughn around 7:35 a.m. He said light rain was falling at the time of the collision.
Vaughan was transported by ambulance to Singing River Hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash. Martin was not injured.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
